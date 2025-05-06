Acting VC: UNIABUJA Lecturers Celebrate Milestones Three Months After Assumption of Office

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Lecturers of the University of Abuja have celebrated huge milestones that have been achieved by the Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Patricia Manko Lar, three months after her resumption of office. They said she has within the past three months of being in the saddle changed the narrative of tribalism, religious bigotry, crass impunity and endless witch hunting of staff and has consciously given every staff equal opportunity to participate in her administration without any encumbrances.

In a statement recalling what led to the appointment of Prof. Lar who is expected to spend only six months and restore order to the institution, Dr. Iheanyichukwu Hilary Ukpabi of the Department of Policy & Strategic Studies, Abuja Leadership Centre, noted that President Bola Tinubu’s timely intervention was a rare demonstration and show of leadership that came when it mattered most.

In the statement also signed by Dr. Godwin Okaneme of the Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts and Umoru Abdulrasheed Oseni of the Department of Education Management, the lecturers noted the acting Vice Chancellor does not only practice an open-door policy but went as far as directing the immediate overhaul of the deplorable water and toilet conditions in the student hostels.

They praised her ability to calmly garner the support of key stakeholders in the university and unite the entire institution, thereby bringing to an end to staff demoralization, dejection and traumatization due to the activities of the past administration.

The statement read in part: “Prof Patricia Lar assumed office and a few days after her appointment met an institution whose staff were highly demoralized, dejected and traumatized owing to the well-known shenanigans of the past administration.

“Despite the crisis-ridden institution she met on assumption of office, she has been able to bring calm to the institution. Her ability to calmly garner support of the key stakeholders in the University and uniting the entire institution as one entity is an uncommon feat to say the least.

“A lot of staff can now come to their offices and work in a serene atmosphere without fear of the unknown.

“Prof. Lar has within the past three months of being in the saddle changed the narrative of tribalism, religious bigotry, crass impunity and endless witch hunting of staff and has consciously given every staff equal opportunity to participate in her administration without any encumbrances.

“The Student Union of this University in the last five years has been almost non-existent. One of the things Prof. Lar did as soon as she assumed office was to appoint a young and astute scholar as the Dean of Student Affairs with a clear mandate to reposition the student union of the University.”

They expressed appreciation to the president for his fatherly role and timely intervention that promptly saved the university from sinking into a crisis of horrendous magnitude.