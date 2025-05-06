Accion MfB Strengthens Data Security with ‘PCI DSS Compliance’ Certification

Sunday Ehigiator

Accion Microfinance Bank has announced that it has achieved Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance certification version 4.0.1, reaffirming its commitment to protecting customer data and preventing fraud.

The certification, granted by Cybervergent Limited, a leading authority in cybersecurity and information risk management, recognises Accion MfB’s implementation of globally recognized security standards for storing, processing, and transmitting cardholder data.

A statement from the bank reads: “PCI DSS compliance affirms that Accion Microfinance Bank has implemented globally recognised standards to protect cardholder data and secure all payment-related processes.

“By meeting these rigorous requirements set by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), the Bank strengthens its ability to prevent data breaches and fraud, ultimately ensuring greater trust and long-term relationships with customers.”

Reacting to the development through the statement, the MD/CEO of Accion MfB, Mr Taiwo Joda, noted that the attainment of the PCI DSS certification reflects the Bank’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of data security and operational excellence.

According to him, “In today’s digital landscape, where cyber threats are becoming more advanced, achieving PCI DSS compliance demonstrates our proactive approach to protecting customer information and securing our payment channels. This certification reinforces our promise to deliver safe, reliable, and technology-driven financial services.”