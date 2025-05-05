  • Monday, 5th May, 2025

Saraki, Ali Laud Gbemi Saraki at 60 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki and former speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Professor Ahmad Ali, weekend, lauded the political and economic contributions of Senator Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki to national development.

In separate statements to mark the 60th birthday of Senator Gbemisola Saraki, they also said the former federal lawmaker has made a significant difference to the public service, having served as a minister of the country during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his congratulatory statement, the former Senate President said Gbemisola had used her useful exposures to advance the socio-economic wellbeing of the people through her contributions to the less privileged people in the state and the national level.

“On this milestone 60th birthday, I celebrate you. May the years ahead bring  you continued health, success, laughter, strength, and the kind of wisdom that inspires generations,” Saraki said.

He, therefore, prayed to Almighty Allah to continue to strengthen and protect her more for the service of the mankind and the nation.

Ahmad, while extending warm birthday felicitations to her said she was a distinguished daughter of Kwara and an accomplished public servant.

Ahmad described her as a symbol of excellence in public service.

“Senator Gbemisola Saraki remains one of the finest examples of purposeful leadership and public accountability.

“Her steadfast dedication to national service, her calm but resolute leadership style, and her efforts to empower women and youth have continued to inspire a new generation across party lines,” Ahmad stated. 

