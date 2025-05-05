Richard Ubani: Building Africa’s Future Through Visionary Project Leadership



From decommissioning high-risk oil installations to remodeling chapels and spearheading large-scale community infrastructure, Richard Ubani, the Lead Project Manager at De-Juviri Empire Services Ltd, represents a new era of strategic project leadership in Africa.



Over the past decade, Ubani has delivered projects that are not only technically sound but socially impactful—projects that bridge communities, drive development, and redefine what it means to lead.



A Diverse Project Legacy



Ubani’s portfolio is as dynamic as it is distinguished. Beyond energy sector milestones, his leadership has touched education, health, civic architecture, and corporate infrastructure.

Among his standout accomplishments:

Construction and remodeling of a multi-faith chapel, integrating cultural sensitivity and modern design.

Community health facility renovations that increased rural access to medical care.

Youth development centers equipped for vocational training.

Urban infrastructure upgrades including roads, culverts, and drainage systems in underserved areas.

The successful decommissioning of Oil Wells at River State, completed ahead of schedule and lauded for zero incident records.

Each project reflects Richard’s commitment to sustainability, local engagement, and measurable impact.

Recognized Excellence

His efforts have earned him major accolades, including:

Each project reflects Richard’s commitment to sustainability, local engagement, and measurable impact. Recognized Excellence His efforts have earned him major accolades, including: Best Project Manager of the Year

Most Productive Manager

Leadership Award – all from De-Juviri Empire Services Ltd.

Humanitarian Service Awards from Rotary International, where he served as Polio Chairman.

In 2024, he was also named Best Rotarian in Humanitarian Service, cementing his reputation as a servant leader both on and off the field.

A Thought Leader in Strategy and Conflict-Sensitive Planning

Ubani is not just a builder—he’s a thinker. His published works, such as “Navigating Resource-Driven Conflicts Through Project Management Strategy,” challenge traditional approaches and call for project designs that prevent unrest and encourage collaboration.

In “From Technical Execution to Strategic Impact,” he champions the evolution of the African project manager from executor to policymaker, from site supervisor to nation builder.

Mentorship and Systems Building

At De-Juviri, Richard has created training manuals, strategic checklists, and mentorship frameworks now adopted across project teams. His ability to develop people and systems ensures continuity and excellence—an essential trait in Africa’s fast-evolving development space.

A Thought Leader in Strategy and Conflict-Sensitive Planning Ubani is not just a builder—he’s a thinker. His published works, such as “Navigating Resource-Driven Conflicts Through Project Management Strategy,” challenge traditional approaches and call for project designs that prevent unrest and encourage collaboration. In “From Technical Execution to Strategic Impact,” he champions the evolution of the African project manager from executor to policymaker, from site supervisor to nation builder. Mentorship and Systems Building At De-Juviri, Richard has created training manuals, strategic checklists, and mentorship frameworks now adopted across project teams. His ability to develop people and systems ensures continuity and excellence—an essential trait in Africa’s fast-evolving development space.



Global Aspiration

Richard is setting his sights on global collaboration and impact, eager to contribute his expertise to international infrastructure, sustainability, and development projects. With a portfolio that spans sectors and communities, he is poised to take on new challenges that demand not only technical expertise but cross-cultural leadership and innovation.

“Every project I lead is a chance to serve—serve humanity, serve purpose, and serve the future,” he says