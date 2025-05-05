PCNGI Alerts on Smear Campaign, Explains Firm’s Suspension



Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



The management of the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative (PCNGI) yesterday alerted Nigerians to an alleged campaign of calumny from a suspended partnering firm, restating its commitment to adherence to global quality standards.

In a statement in Abuja, the PCNGI said the attacks by the group under the auspices of the Independent Conversion Sector (ICS), will not deter it from ensuring that all firms within its purview caught engaging in sharp practices are dealt with.



The PCNGI is a federal government programme aimed at promoting the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cleaner and more affordable alternative to traditional fuels like petrol and diesel. It seeks to achieve this by incentivising CNG adoption, facilitating investment in CNG infrastructure, and promoting regulation to drive growth.

“The attention of the management of the Presidential CNG Initiative (PCNGI) has been drawn to the sponsored smear attack campaign by a certain group known as Independent Conversion Sector (ICS). The known individual behind the group is Mr. Charles Goriola Yakub of C & L Smart Energy Limited, Lokogoma, Abuja.



“Records show that C & L Smart Energy was part of the PCNGI Conversion Incentive Programme up until December 2024 when it was suspended due to sharp practices of selling government kits otherwise meant to be installed for free for commercial operators at prices ranging from N200,000 to N1.2 million.



“PCNGI investigation backed with video evidence and documentation was extensive and several operators that fell victim to the sharp practices of Mr. Charles and his company came forward, some of whom also had their vehicle damaged.

“PCNGI took decisive actions against sharp practices to sanitise the system and have since referred the case for further investigation to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC),” a statement by the Technical Adviser, Stakeholder Management and Public Engagement, Kenechukwu Chukwu, stated.



The office stated that it takes the integrity of the programme seriously, stressing that as an intervention programme, PCNGI does not award contracts or procure by itself, but depends on other Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to do so, to allow it to focus on its core role of promotion and enablement.



“We remain focused on this mission and implore the press and public to avoid the needless distraction. In due course, legal actions and reports to law enforcement on the ongoing electronic blackmail and cyber bullying by the subject will also be made. We hope they’re ready to defend their spurious claims in public.



“We thank the public for their abiding support for the programme and promise to continue to deliver on clean, cheap and reliable transportation powered by CNG and EV vehicles for all Nigerians in line with our mandate. We shall not relent,” the PCNGI secretariat stated.