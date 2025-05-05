Minister: With Quality of Materials, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road to Last 100 Years

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, has stated that with the quality of materials deployed by the contractor on the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Road, the critical infrastructure will last between 50 years to 100 years.

He expressed his satisfaction with the progress and quality of work on the road, commending the contractor, Infiouest Nigeria Limited for its professionalism and alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s vision.



Speaking during an inspection tour, the minister announced that approximately six kilometres had already been completed using reinforced rigid concrete pavement, stressing that the quality of work delivered so far reflects the federal government’s commitment to national development through robust infrastructure.

The minister emphasised that once completed, the road will reduce travel time, improve safety, curb insecurity, enhance trade, and create employment opportunities.



“What we are seeing here is superb. The reinforced rigid pavement is expected to last 50 to 100 years, superior to conventional asphalt,” the minister was quoted to have assured, in a statement in Abuja by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mohammed Ahmed.

The Project Manager and Representative of the construction company, Mr. Robert Turner, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering a world-class project. “There are no shortcuts. We are giving our very best to achieve the project’s goals,” he stated.



Turner highlighted that the team operates daily from 6:00 a.m. to as late as 9:00 p.m., constrained only by security concerns along the corridor. “We have a spirited and dedicated team. Despite challenges, we are fully focused on delivering this critical project within record time,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works, Olufunsho Adebiyi, emphasised the strategic importance of adopting rigid pavement technology, especially given Nigeria’s soil composition, water table level, and high axle loads.



“Rigid pavement is new to Nigeria, but it has become necessary due to the consistent failure of flexible pavements under our local conditions,” he explained.

He cited previous challenges with bitumen and cement interactions that compromise flexible pavements, particularly in high-traffic corridors like the Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway in Lagos state.

“This new method, reinforced with Y20 steel bars at 200mm centres, is stronger than most bridge decks,” he noted. Adding that “It is a sustainable solution that will outlast many of us and withstand the test of time.”



He urged road users to be patient during the construction period, assuring them that the phased opening of completed sections will help minimise disruptions. “We understand the temporary discomfort, but in the end, this road will significantly improve lives and the economy,” he said.

The Zuba section of the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano road, the statement said, remains a critical link in Nigeria’s transport network, noting that the federal government has reaffirmed its determination to ensure its successful and timely delivery.

