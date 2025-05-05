  • Monday, 5th May, 2025

Ibas Charges Rivers Athletes to Excel 22nd National Sports Festival 

Sport | 2 hours ago

Blessing Ibunge  in Port Harcourt 

The Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), has urged the state’s athletes to excel at the upcoming 22nd National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Ibas reaffirmed the state’s commitment to excellence at the sports festival, pledging to showcase a new generation of athletes poised to break records and bring glory to the state.

The administrator made the charge when he received the Torch of Unity from the National Sports Commission delegation, led by Team Lead, Mrs. Ikana Mbora, at the Government House in Port Harcourt at the weekend.

Vice Admiral Ibas emphasised the festival’s significance beyond competition, highlighting its role in fostering national unity, youth development, and sports infrastructure growth.

He said “The National Sports Festival is more than just a sporting even. It is a vital platform for promoting cohesion, nurturing talent, and building a stronger Nigeria. It encourages healthy rivalry, mutual respect, and bonds that transcend ethnic and regional divides”.

He further charged the Rivers athletes to compete with discipline, determination, and sportsmanship, assuring them of due recognition and rewards for outstanding performances.

“You carry the hopes of our people and the pride of Rivers State. The government will honor every medal won, as your efforts and achievements will not go unnoticed.”

Earlier, Mrs Ikana Mbora, representing the National Sports Commission, explained that the Torch of Unity, flagged off by President Bola Tinubu on March 26, 2025, symbolises sports as a unifying force and a tool for youth empowerment. 

She said, the torch’s nationwide tour will conclude in Abeokuta, where the festival will take place from May 16–30, 2025.

