Dangote, NASSI Partner to Boost Investments in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nigeria Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Nasarawa State chapter, is partnering the Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) to drive fresh investment options in the state.

With 68,000 hectares, the Dangote’s Nasarawa Sugar Company Limited (NSCL) in Tunga, is considered Nigeria’s biggest Backward Integration Policy (BIP) project in the sugar sector.

Speaking to journalists in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, the Chairman of the Nigeria Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Nasarawa State chapter, Nidan Sambo Manasseh, said the 2025 Trade Fair and Exhibition have provided the chance for the Dangote Group and NASSI to consider the numerous business opportunities in the state.

He said: “We are actively exploring opportunities to deepen our collaboration with the Dangote Group, particularly in expanding employment programmes through youth and women’s skills acquisition and other vital support services.

“We deeply appreciate the Dangote Group’s invaluable collaboration through financial support and sponsorship of NASSI’s programmes. Their contribution has been exceptional, and we are profoundly grateful.”

Manasseh said the Nasarawa Trade Fair Exhibition (NASTFE) is a vital catalyst for the state’s economic transformation, adding that the strategic initiative by NASSI directly aligns with Governor Abdullahi Sule’s vision to stimulate investment and unlock significant growth.

He said Nasarawa State’s wealth in mineral resources is a central highlight of NASTFE, adding that the exhibition will showcase how its natural endowment can drive economic growth by encouraging value addition in raw material processing and manufacturing, particularly benefiting Small Scale Industries.

“NASTFE serves as a premier platform to showcase Nasarawa State’s considerable potential, connecting discerning investors with its abundant natural resources and dynamic human capital. Governor Sule’s commitment to a business-enabling environment is evident, with NASTFE designed to effectively communicate this compelling value proposition.”

The chairman of NASSI said its objective is to leverage Nasarawa State’s rich natural resources to fuel economic growth by promoting value addition in raw material processing and manufacturing.

“This focus will enhance economic value, particularly for Small Scale Industries, attract crucial investment, generate employment opportunities, and contribute to poverty reduction,” he said.

A statement by the Dangote Group’s Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Anthony Chiejina, said: “Nasarawa State is central to our overall investment in Nigeria. It is home to Dangote’s Nasarawa Sugar Company Limited (NSCL). The sugar project, when completed, will be one of the biggest sugar investments on the African continent.”

The statement quoted the Senior Special Adviser to the Dangote Group’s President, Fatima Wali Abdurrahman, as saying that: “We are not taking this partnership for granted. Our Strategic Business Units (SBUs) are participating.”

According to her, “Some of the business units participating from the Dangote Group are: Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN), Dangote SinoTruck, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Salt (NASCON) and Dangote Cement, among others.”

Abdurrahman said the Trade Fair offers the company an opportunity to interact with stakeholders and Nigerians who may want to do business with the company.

She said a special Help Desk would be created for inquiries to enable the company to receive feedback from participants.

She urged participants to visit the company’s pavilion and take advantage of its innovative products.