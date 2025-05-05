Bernard Calls for Urgent Digitisation of Nigeria’s Travel Industry

Chinedu Eze

The Group Managing Director of Finchglow Holdings, Mr. Bankole Bernard, has called for the urgent adoption of structure, digitisation, and long-term thinking in the travel sector in Nigeria in line with global practices.

Bernard made the call during a workshop organized by the Lagos Zone of the National Association of Nigerian Travel Agencies (NANTA) for travel professionals, which focused on empowering agencies with the tools to grow, scale, and succeed in today’s evolving market.

Bernard who presented the keynote address at the event titled, ‘Strategic Business Development for Travel Agencies,’ said that if the travel sector embraced full digital transformation, it would serve as the backbone of growth for modern travel businesses.

“Intuition has limits. Growth today is driven by data, powered by automation, and sustained by strategic partnerships,” he said.

In his presentation, he emphasized that operational efficiency and technology adoption are no longer optional, but the blueprint for survival and large-scale growth, noting that embracing those strategies is the key to the growth and expansion of travel business.

Bernard, whose journey from a modest office in Falomo to building one of Nigeria’s most respected travel groups, offered credibility and practical insight from his own experience.

Through the Finchglow Holdings case study, with its six subsidiaries, spanning business and corporate travel, tourism, education, and logistics, Bernard demonstrated how combining structure, strategy, and smart execution delivers long-term impact in the travel business.

Bernard, who is a respected voice in Nigeria’s travel and aviation space, also used the opportunity to reinforce the importance of professionalism, a principle he has championed throughout his leadership journey.

He observed that it is the same philosophy that was recently adopted at the 49th NANTA Annual General Meeting, where the NANTA Membership Identification Card, a legacy initiative from his presidency in 2016 -2020, was relaunched as a symbol of accountability and industry standards.

“The best growth doesn’t come from reacting fast, but from thinking ahead and leading strong,” he said.