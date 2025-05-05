Abia State Inaugurates Committees for 2025 Africa and International Para Badminton C’ships

The Abia State Government has inaugurated the Main Organising Committee (MOC) and the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the upcoming 1st Abia Para Badminton International Championship and the Africa Para Badminton Championships 2025.

The inauguration ceremony held on Friday at the Abia State Government House in Umuahia, in the office of the Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu.

The 1st Abia Para Badminton International Championship is scheduled to take place from September 30 to October 5, 2025, followed by the All Africa Para Badminton Championship from October 6 to 12, 2025.

President, Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), Francis Orbih commended Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, for his significant investment in sports development.

He noted that both championships would have a substantial economic impact on the state and attract international recognition to Abia’s progress under Governor Otti’s administration.

“This marks Nigeria’s first time hosting an international para badminton championship, which reflects our shared commitment to advancing para sports,” Orbih said.

He added, “Your Excellency, by hosting this historic event, you are not only making a powerful statement about equity and opportunity, but also positioning Abia State as a beacon of progress in sports development, both nationally and across the continent.

“This championship offers tremendous opportunities—it will stimulate the local economy, attract international attention, and inspire a new generation of para-athletes across Africa.”

Orbih assured the state of the BFN’s full support, pledging technical expertise and collaboration to ensure the event meets international standards.

He also charged committee members to uphold professionalism and integrity in the discharge of their duties:

“I urge you to work with unity, transparency, and excellence. The eyes of the continent, and indeed the global badminton community, will be on Abia, and I am confident you will rise to the occasion.”

Orbih also referenced Eniola Bolaji’s historic achievement at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, which brought global recognition to both Nigeria and Africa in para badminton.

In his remarks, Governor Alex Otti, represented by Deputy Governor Emetu, expressed pride in the achievements of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria and the state’s local Association.

Members of the Main Organising Committee (MOC) Include; Chairman: Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu; Vice Chairman: Francis Orbih; Members: Prescilia Alex Otti, Ekeoma Samuel, Hon. Nwaobillor Ananaba, George Obioma, Abel Sunday, Alhaji Mohammed Maina, Mallam Tunde Kazeem, Salihu Abubakar, Seyi Johnson, Sunday Odebode, Thecla Okpara, and Oludare Davies.

Also inaugurated were members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) that include; Chairperson: Her Excellency Prescilia Chioma Alex Otti; Vice Chairman: Celeb Ajagba; Members: Pascal Karibe Ojigwe, Francis Orbih, George Obioma, Abel Sunday, Ekeoma Samuel, Kenneth Odanwu, Dr. Eugene Ihuaba, George Shitta, Obiageli Solaja, Hon. Sulyman Shehu Warah, Amb. Yahaya Faruk, and Mallam Tunde Kazeem.

