WithChude Live Delivers Star-Studded Show, in Parts

By Vanessa Obioha

It was a mammoth crowd that gathered at The Palms Mall, Oniru, last weekend for the first-ever live talk concert, #WithChude Live! From dignitaries to students, the atmosphere buzzed with anticipation as the convener, media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, hosted an engaging lineup of guests. Even unsuspecting shoppers were drawn in, with many lingering near the venue, hoping to be part of the moment.

As promised, Jideonwo brought together a stellar cast of celebrities for a robust conversation. However, perhaps aware of the millions watching, some of his guests played it safe when faced with questions that could have elicited the soul-stirring revelations the show is known for. Falz, for instance, skirted around inquiries about his love life, offering general responses. While he didn’t reveal anything new, he hinted that his single status might stem from the strain of balancing fame with romance.

Again, during the panel session with Taaooma, Teni and Kiekie, attempts to make them open up on their personal journeys didn’t quite hit the mark. While Kiekie’s frequent jokes drew laughter from fans, it sometimes distracted from the conversation’s intent.

With the comedian Bovi Ugboma, however, Jideonwo found a somewhat willing participant. He opened up about his relationship with his father and how his initial need for recognition stemmed from a place of survival. Bovi’s session was also filled with lessons of gratitude, love and parenting, like when he spoke candidly about his son, who struggles with communication and, in moments of frustration, would break TV screens.

“We tried to teach him English but realised that he was good at picking other languages such as Russian,” he shared.

At some point, he and his wife thought he was autistic, only to later realise the challenge was primarily with communication.

Chimamanda Adichie, one of the revered guests, broke barriers by discussing a topic often kept behind closed doors, surrogacy.

“I want more women to feel less ashamed of talking about reaching motherhood through non-traditional means,” she said, to the audience’s resounding applause and emotional nods. Her vulnerability challenged societal norms and gave voice to women navigating similar paths in silence.

The real star of the live talk concert is, however, the audience, and Jideonwo did a good job engaging them. From their spontaneous applause to the random, heartfelt questions which made the whole experience more human and engaging instead of just a one-man show.

For subsequent editions, Jideonwo may have to invest more in venue design and other technical aspects, such as sound, which proved to be a daunting challenge at the event. Aside from the stage and a few VIP seats, the venue lacked a polished finish.

Other notable guests included prophetic voice Pastor Jerry Eze, screen icon Funke Akindele, gospel sensation Moses Bliss, filmmaker and actress Ruth Kadiri, and celebrated creative Hauwa Lawal.