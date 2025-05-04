To Ensure Equity, Inclusive Leadership, FIRS Launches Gender Desk, Women Network

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has officially launched its Gender Desk and the FIRS Women Network (WoN), in furtherance of its commitment to gender equity and inclusive leadership in the public sector.

The formal unveiling, held on April 25, 2025, at Fraser Suites, Abuja, marks a historic milestone not only for the Service but for the broader cause of gender mainstreaming across public institutions in Nigeria.

At the heart of this transformational move is the leadership and vision of Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of FIRS and Patron of the FIRS Women Network. His commitment to gender equity transcends rhetoric; it is rooted in a clear understanding that inclusive leadership is fundamental to effective governance, institutional excellence, and national development.

Speaking at the launch, Adedeji emphasized that gender equality must be recognized not merely as a constitutional right but as a strategic imperative essential for driving sustainable progress.

He noted that the establishment of the Gender Desk and Women Network was a deliberate and strategic step by FIRS to mainstream gender across its policies, operations, and institutional culture.

“This launch is not ceremonial; it is an affirmation of our responsibility to lead by example. We must embed gender equity into every policy, every system, and every process,” he said.

In alignment with the National Gender Policy, the Sustainable Development Goals — particularly SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), and SDG 17 (Partnerships) — as well as Nigeria’s global commitments, the Service is setting a bold precedent in public sector reform.

According to Collins Osagie Omokaro, Special Adviser on Communications and Advocacy to the Executive Chairman, the launch also reflects the Service’s sustained efforts to translate commitments into practical, forward-looking actions.

“There is a strong emphasis on promoting collaboration with relevant Ministries and the Corporate Affairs Commission to develop a nationally recognized definition of women-owned and women-led businesses — a vital step in strengthening inclusive economic policies,” he stated.

In the same vein, FIRS continues to embrace gender-responsive planning and budgeting practices, ensuring that equity shapes decision-making across programs and resource allocations.

Beyond institutional frameworks, the Executive Chairman called on the entire leadership and staff of the Service to embrace this vision and work collectively toward positioning FIRS as a continental model — one capable of attaining the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Global Gender Equality Seal.

The FIRS Women Network (WoN), launched alongside the Gender Desk, is designed to cultivate leadership, promote mentorship, and support the professional growth of women at all levels of the Service. It reflects a renewed commitment to creating a workplace where all voices are valued and all talents are empowered to thrive.

“True service demands not only excellence but fairness, ensuring that every voice is heard and every potential is realized,” Adedeji said in his closing remarks.

With this launch, FIRS sends a clear message — gender equity is not aspirational, it is essential. And under the bold leadership of Zacch Adedeji PhD., the Service is setting a new standard of public sector excellence that is inclusive, progressive, and impactful.

The journey has just begun, and FIRS remains resolute in its commitment to building an institution — and a nation — where no one is left behind.