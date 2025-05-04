Ojokoro APC Apex Council Submits Original List of Authentic Leaders Who Endorsed Sanusi for Chairmanship to Party Chair

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Ojokoro Local Council Development Area have submitted the original list of authentic leaders of the party who voluntarily signed the consensus resolution that endorsed Mr Bolaji Sanusi, former Managing Director of LASAA, as chairmanship candidate for the upcoming local government election.

In a letter to the state APC Chairman, Mr. Cornelius Ojelabi, signed by former members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ipoola Omisore and Hon. Adisa Owolabi, on behalf of Ojokoro Apex Council, the leaders said the aim of the submission of the original list of authentic leaders who endorsed Sanusi was “for the purposes of dispelling any doubts and for our party’s necessary information.”

Attached to the letter was the signature page of the consensus resolution, showing the names of the party leaders and their signatures.

The leaders who signed the consensus resolution were Hon. Ipoola Omisore (two-term member, Lagos State House of Assembly), Chief Oluyomi Olaogun (an octogenarian and politician of note in Ojokoro and Lagos State), Otunba Aremu Akindele (pioneer chairman of Ifako-Ijaiye local government), Hon. Adisa Owolabi (immediate past member, House of Representatives), Hon. Emmanuel Olotu (incumbent member of the Lagos State House of Assembly), Hon. Jelili Oseni (former councilor and incumbent APC LG Chairman in Ojokoro), Dr Waheel Adeleke Ipaye (former Sole Administrator of Ojokoro LCDA), Prince Adewale Bello (immediate past APC LG chairman in Ojokoro), Alhaji Aminu Amosun(former APC LG Chairman in Ojokoro), Dr Idris Salako(former commissioner in Lagos State), and Hon. HID Tijani (incumbent chairman of Ojokoro LCDA).

The submission of the list of authentic leaders who signed the consensus resolution was a follow up to the earlier letter by the APC leaders in Ojokoro rejecting a purported list of candidates submitted to the party chairman by Hon. Benjamin Olabinjo, member representing Ifako Federal Constituency to the state chairman.

See the list of the authentic APC leaders who endorsed Sanusi for the chairmanship of the LCDA as submitted by the apex council below.