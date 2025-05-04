NUJ Tackles 19 Northern Govs over Death of 111 Unpaid NNN Ex-workers, Says Their Demise Unacceptable

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kaduna State Council, has tackled the 19 northern governors over the death of 111 former employees of the New Nigerian Newspapers (NNN), who were expecting their entitlements from the governors, describing their deaths as worrisome and unacceptable.

In a communique issued after a congress of the union presided over by the council chairman, Abdulgafar Alabelewe, the union condemned the failure of the owners of the famous newspaper company established by the late Ahmadu Bello to pay severance benefits of their former workers, despite realising far more than the amount needed to settle staff liabilities from the sale of the assets of the organisation.

“We observe with grave concern the plight of former workers of the New Nigerian Newspapers over the deliberate refusal of Northern State Governors chaired by Gombe State Governor to settle their entitlements which has resulted in the death of 111 former staff and 45 others on admission battling various ailments.

“We are calling on the concerned authorities to take immediate steps toward ensuring that the outstanding benefits of the NNN workers are paid without further delay,” the NUJ added.

The NUJ, however, lauded the concerted efforts of the Kaduna State Government and residents in addressing insecurity across the state and expressed deep concern over what it called the resurgence of street gangsters in the metropolis, especially motor parks, pedestrian bridges among other flashpoints.

The council acknowledged the success of adopting the non-kinetic approach by Governor Uba Sani’s administration in fighting banditry and other forms of insecurity in Kaduna State.

The NUJ expressed satisfaction with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa’s collaboration with the Kaduna State Government in tackling kidnapping and banditry across the state.

The journalists commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, for what they described as demonstrable leadership qualities geared towards advancing the interest and welfare of his constituents and indeed Nigerians.

NUJ welcomed the distribution of welfare packages to various groups and associations, including NUJ, and Zaria Unit which got a Ford Galaxy car, from Abbas