  • Sunday, 4th May, 2025

Lagos Postpones PWD Rail Crossing Closure to May 14

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

The Lagos State Government has postponed the planned closure of the PWD Rail Crossing, which was initially scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 1.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos, the government announced that the new date for the closure is now Wednesday, May 14.

The Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Transportation, Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, confirmed the postponement and provided further details.

She stated that the decision was made to give motorists and residents sufficient time to prepare and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

“We understand the impact such closures can have and want to minimise inconvenience to road users as much as possible,” Ogunlola said.

She further advised that all alternative routes earlier communicated would still be available and remain unchanged throughout the period of the closure.

Motorists were urged to comply with traffic directions from law enforcement officials and signage that will be placed along diversion points.

The state government also appealed to residents for patience and cooperation during the temporary closure, which is part of ongoing railway modernisation efforts.

The closure aims to facilitate critical maintenance work and ensure the safety of both rail and road users in the area.

Residents are encouraged to follow official channels for updates and traffic information ahead of the scheduled closure date. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.