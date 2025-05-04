Lagos Postpones PWD Rail Crossing Closure to May 14

The Lagos State Government has postponed the planned closure of the PWD Rail Crossing, which was initially scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 1.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos, the government announced that the new date for the closure is now Wednesday, May 14.

The Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Transportation, Mrs Bolanle Ogunlola, confirmed the postponement and provided further details.

She stated that the decision was made to give motorists and residents sufficient time to prepare and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

“We understand the impact such closures can have and want to minimise inconvenience to road users as much as possible,” Ogunlola said.

She further advised that all alternative routes earlier communicated would still be available and remain unchanged throughout the period of the closure.

Motorists were urged to comply with traffic directions from law enforcement officials and signage that will be placed along diversion points.

The state government also appealed to residents for patience and cooperation during the temporary closure, which is part of ongoing railway modernisation efforts.

The closure aims to facilitate critical maintenance work and ensure the safety of both rail and road users in the area.

Residents are encouraged to follow official channels for updates and traffic information ahead of the scheduled closure date. (NAN)