How The  Sumi Group’s ‘Dear Father’ is Contributing to Nigerian Theatre

In recent years, Nigerian theatre-makers have increasingly taken their work beyond Lagos and Abuja to stages around the world. ‘Dear Father’ represents the latest and most high-profile example of this trend. The production by The Sumi Group sees the return of Richard Mofe-Damijo to stage.

“When we formed The SUMI Group, we believed our stories could transcend borders,” said the group in a statement. “Having RMD lead the cast in London confirms that belief.”

At the centre is Adenike, portrayed by Idia Aisien, whose layered performance teases both heartbreak and defiance.

Viewers have praised how the trailer seamlessly weaves scenes of her tender relationship with her husband Kunle (Kunle Remi) alongside furtive late-night rendezvous — a bold depiction of a modern woman’s struggle between love, ambition, and desire. Insider whispers suggest that the interplay of UK minimalism.

This production follows in the footsteps of successes like Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s ‘The Thing Around Your Neck’ adaptation in New York and Wole Soyinka’s plays in Oxford, signalling a watershed moment for African narratives on Western stages.

London’s Woolwich Fireworks Factory, once an industrial landmark, has become a hub for boundary-pushing performances—its raw, cavernous space mirrors the play’s themes of intergenerational tension and emotional catharsis.

With other starred actors like Tobi Bakre, Akin Lewis, Tomi Ojo, and Ronke Ojo; Lagos-style storytelling will make this a truly unique stage event.