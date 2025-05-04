  • Sunday, 4th May, 2025

Federal High Court Gets Freedom of Information Desk

Nigeria | 52 minutes ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal High Court of Nigeria has established a Freedom of Information (FOI) Desk as part of efforts at upholding transparency, promote accountability, and enhance public access to information.

The Director of Information of the Court, Mrs Catherine Oby Christopher, who confirmed the development in a statement at the weekend, noted that the step is in line with the commitment of the Court not to keep anybody or organization in the dark on its day to day activities.

She added that the Information/FOI Desk was created to serve as a central point for receiving inquiries from journalists and members of the public; submitting letters, formal FOI requests, and related correspondences.

The Desk, the director further stated will also serve as a veritable platform for providing guidance on accessing public records and information in line with the Freedom of Information Act.

Located at the Federal High Court Headquarters in Abuja, the Desk is fully staffed with trained personnel to assist individuals and organizations seeking information about the Court’s activities, decisions, and operations, while ensuring compliance with legal and procedural requirements.

The statement further indicated that the initiative reflects the Court’s ongoing efforts to foster open communication, support the constitutional right to information.

She advised those seeking information, about the court to always visit the Information/FOI Desk during official working hours.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.