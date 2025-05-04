  • Sunday, 4th May, 2025

Candide-Johnson Appointed Ikoyi Club 1938 Trustee

Life & Style | 8 hours ago

Candide-Johnson Law Practice has announced the appointment of its Senior Partner, Mr Charles Adeyemi Candide-Johnson, as a Trustee of Ikoyi Club 1938.

In a signed statement, the appointment recognizes Mr. Candide-Johnson’s longstanding leadership in the legal profession and his sustained commitment to corporate governance and institutional excellence. A distinguished figure in the law, he has pioneered impactful reforms and served with distinction, earning a reputation as a forward-thinking and principled advocate for justice.

Candide-Johnson currently chairs several prominent boards, where his strategic insight and depth of experience continue to shape governance at the highest level.

“Within our firm, he has led with integrity and discernment for over three decades, guiding our practice through evolving legal landscapes with clarity and conviction,” reads the statement.His new role as Trustee is both a fitting continuation of his dedication to public service and an affirmation of his stature among the country’s most respected legal and civic minds.

