Bras Marine Restates Commitment to Responsible Boating Culture, Safety, Sustainability on Nigerian Waterways

Chiemelie Ezeobi

BRAS Marine and Yacht Services Limited, the exclusive representative of Sea Rays boats in Nigeria and West Africa, has renewed its call for improved safety protocols and eco-conscious practices across the boating industry.

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Yomi Sonuga, made this call while raising the alarm over persistent safety lapses and growing environmental threats to the country’s waterways, particularly at a time that recreational boating is increasingly becoming popular in Nigeria.

Speaking with THISDAY over the weekend at the Lagos Motorboat Club in Ikoyi, Lagos, Sonuga reiterated the company’s commitment to protecting lives and marine ecosystems through sustained public education and stakeholder engagement.

He said: “Our operations are focused on the sales and after-sales support of Seaway boats. But through our corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes, we are going further—educating stakeholders in the boating space about the importance of safety. That includes boat owners, operators, and everyday users.”

Sonuga, who identified one of the major safety concerns as overloading, particularly among commercial boats, warned that overloading often ends in tragedy, especially when compounded by the absence of basic safety equipment.

He said: “We advocate for the proper use of life vests, fire extinguishers, paddles, and navigation lights—regardless of whether it’s a luxury boat or a commercial one. Safety should never be optional.

“Promoting boating safety and environmental stewardship is not just good business—it’s a social obligation. With more awareness, training, and enforcement, we can build a sustainable boating culture that benefits everyone.”

Alongside its safety campaign, BRAS Marine is also placing a strong emphasis on environmental responsibility.

Sonuga condemned the widespread habit of dumping plastic waste and other refuse into waterways, stressing its damaging effects on marine life and the long-term viability of marine transport.

“Throwing debris into the water not only damages the ecology but also increases maintenance costs for boat owners,” he said.

“Clean waters contribute to longer-lasting equipment and a better experience for all. Everyone has a role to play—both individuals and institutions,” he added.

He also acknowledged efforts by the Lagos State government in tackling the menace of water hyacinth, which has historically disrupted inland water transport.

However, he warned that several threats have persisted, notably plastic pollution and the dangerous practice of sailing at night without navigation lights.

Joining BRAS Marine in its advocacy was a European boating safety expert and Sea Ray representative, Mr. Tomek Kepa, who was on his first official visit to Nigeria.

Kepa, who specialises in maritime operations and vessel maintenance, said his visit was aimed at helping boat owners and drivers elevate their safety standards and ensure their boats were properly maintained.

“One major concern here is the large amount of debris in the water, which not only poses safety risks but also affects engine performance due to overheating. The hot climate and salty water further complicate maintenance needs,” he added.

According to Kepa, the combination of environmental hazards and low safety awareness could result in costly engine damage and put lives at risk.

He advised boat owners to invest in regular maintenance and proper training for their crews to reduce accidents and equipment failures