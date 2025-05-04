Bode George Urges Tinubu to Implement 2014 Confab Report to Honour Clark, Adebanjo

Segun James

A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to implement the recommendations of the 2014 Constitutional Conference in honour of Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clark.

George made the appeal at a media briefing in Lagos on Friday.

Adebanjo, the late leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, who died at 96 on February 14, was buried yesterday in Ogun State.

Similarly, Clark, the late Niger Delta leader, who died at 97 on February 17, will be buried on May 13 in Delta State.

Both deceased nationalists were said to have inspired and participated in the 2014 Constitutional Conference convened by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Speaking on how to immortalise the duo, George said the best way to honour them was to release and implement the resolutions into which they invested all their life’s experience, in the national interest.

The retired naval commodore and former military governor of Ondo State said he had become closer to Adebanjo and Clark during the Confab, having worked with them in the same sub-committee on what constitutional system should be adopted.

George said: “Mr President, I am appealing to you today, May 2 to release the report of the 2014 Confab for the benefit of the people of this country, in memory of the two old men, to immortalise their names.

“These people (Adebanjo, Clark, and other elder statesmen) are crying to Tinubu to release and implement that report.

“The report was unanimously agreed upon at the plenary session by the delegates. That is where we can achieve peace.

“When I saw all the work — the contributions of these two elders — and look at it, they died three days apart, I am not afraid to say we are going to take over from where they stopped.”

According to him, it has become imperative for the nation to revisit the report now that the ship of state appears to be drifting in terms of the economy, politics, security, and other areas.

He added that the current system and constitution had become incapable of meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the Nigerian people.

The elder statesman said implementing the Confab resolutions would help resolve numerous challenges facing the country, including corruption, nepotism, sectionalism, and poverty.

Speaking on security and economic challenges, George urged the President not to relent in tackling hardship and security threats.

He said there was also an urgent need to reform the electoral process so elections reflect the will of the people.

On recent defections of some PDP bigwigs to the ruling APC, the PDP chieftain noted that he was yet to understand what genuinely attracted the defectors to the APC.

However, he said there was an urgent need to resolve all internal crises in the PDP to rebuild confidence in the party