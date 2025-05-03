Onwumere Comes 3rd in Merck Foundation Media Awards 2024

A Port Harcourt-based journalist, Odimegwu Onwumere, known for his impactful reporting on health, development, and social issues, has won in the Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards ‘More than a Mother’ 2024, West Africa.

He clinched third position in the prestigious recognitions given to journalists who contribute significantly to raising awareness about critical social and health issues.

Announcing the winners on April 10, 2025, Senator Rasha Kelej, the CEO of the Merck Foundation, a philanthropic organisation that focuses on improving health and well-being through scientific research and education, particularly in underserved communities, said she was pleased with the winners in a virtual conference held in Dubai.

This award came a few months after Onwumere received a bronze medal in the United Nations Correspondents Association Awards in the category titled: ‘The Prince Albert II of Monaco and UNCA Global Prize for Coverage of Climate Change’ 2024.

Onwumere, who have won many awards, also had won first position in the Merck Foundation ‘Diabetes & Hypertension’ Media Recognition Awards 2023. He has also won in the ‘Stay at Home’ 2020 awards of the Merck Foundation. All his winning articles in the Foundation’s awards were published in The Nigerian Voice.

The selection committee for these awards included notable figures from the Merck Foundation, such as Senator Dr. Kelej, Leonard Saika Senior Programme Director, Mehak and other communication managers. They evaluated entries based on the quality of information presented to promote healthy lifestyles and raise awareness about diabetes and hypertension, women and girls.