  • Saturday, 3rd May, 2025

Onwumere Comes 3rd in Merck Foundation Media Awards 2024

Nigeria | 8 hours ago

A Port Harcourt-based journalist, Odimegwu Onwumere, known for his impactful reporting on health, development, and social issues, has won in the Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards ‘More than a Mother’ 2024, West Africa.

He clinched third position in the prestigious recognitions given to journalists who contribute significantly to raising awareness about critical social and health issues. 

Announcing the winners on April 10, 2025, Senator Rasha Kelej, the CEO of the Merck Foundation, a philanthropic organisation that focuses on improving health and well-being through scientific research and education, particularly in underserved communities, said she was pleased with the winners in a virtual conference held in Dubai.

This award came a few months after Onwumere received a bronze medal in the United Nations Correspondents Association Awards in the category titled: ‘The Prince Albert II of Monaco and UNCA Global Prize for Coverage of Climate Change’ 2024.

Onwumere, who have won many awards, also had won first position in the Merck Foundation ‘Diabetes & Hypertension’ Media Recognition Awards 2023. He has also won in the ‘Stay at Home’ 2020 awards of the Merck Foundation. All his winning articles in the Foundation’s awards were published in The Nigerian Voice.

The selection committee for these awards included notable figures from the Merck Foundation, such as Senator Dr. Kelej, Leonard Saika Senior Programme Director, Mehak and other communication managers. They evaluated entries based on the quality of information presented to promote healthy lifestyles and raise awareness about diabetes and hypertension, women and girls.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.