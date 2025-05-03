Nigeria Urged to Leverage Digital Assets to Drive Diversification Goal

The need to maximise local digital assets, amid dwindling Oil revenues and a struggling economy, has been reiterated by the Chief Executive Officer of Quomodo Systems Africa, Oluwole Asalu, who maintained this measure remains the path to prosperity.

Asalu, while addressing the press in Lagos, recently asserted that global shift towards digital economies, presents a pivotal opportunity for Nigeria at this time to mobilise sufficient resources towards effective governance.

He emphasised harnessing the burgeoning local digital economy to expedite national diversification goals, while break away from overdependence on oil output.

Asalu, boasted further that Nigeria’s tech-savvy, youthful population and increasing recognition from global tech giants already position its digital sector as a driver of inclusive growth and job creation.

“Nigeria’s overreliance on oil is no longer tenable. As global markets shift towards renewable energy, the urgency to diversify has never been greater. Technology stands out as the most promising avenue, not merely as a sector, but as an enabler of growth across all facets of the economy,” he explained.

According to him, Nigeria’s tech talent remains the new oil, a renewable resource with the potential for significant returns, if strategically harnessed.

Like India’s successes in information technology services, Asalu want Nigeria to tap into lucrative outsourcing industry to draw foreign investment.

“Foreign investment in Nigeria’s tech sector is rising. Programmes like Digital Explorers have led European firms such as Telesoft to establish operations in Nigeria. Tech giants like Microsoft and Facebook have followed suit, injecting capital and creating jobs,” he stated.

He again pointed to the emergence of three unicorns within Nigeria’s tech ecosystem as a breakthrough and sign of maturity.

“Nigeria’s tech ecosystem is already showing signs of maturity, with three unicorns emerging from its soil. These success stories, powered by local innovation, underscore the viability of a home-grown, world-class tech sector,” he affirmed.

He however emphasized urgent need to close existing gap in skills and infrastructure, in addition to embracing governance and collaboration to fully harness digital potential cum future.