Military: How Personnel of Hybrid Forces Collude With Terrorists to Sabotage Ongoing War Against Terrorism

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian military has explained how some unpatriotic personnel of the Hybrid Forces, working with troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North-east operational theatres, are colluding with terrorists to sabotage the ongoing war against terrorism and other emerging security threats in the country.

A statement by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Markus Kangye, stated that two of the four terrorists’ logistics suppliers apprehended by troops were personnel of Hybrid Forces.

He also revealed that scores of Jama’tu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad (JAS) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) extremists, comprising adult males and females as well as children, surrendered to troops between 23 and 30 April 2025, as operational tempo heightened during the week.

Stating that troops in conjunction with Hybrid Forces, conducted offensive operations including fighting patrols, raids and clearance operations in Gwoza, Dikwa, Bama, Chibok, Gujba, Geidam and Yunusari LGAs of Borno and Yobe states within the period, General Kangye said that some terrorists were killed, while six kidnapped victims were rescued during the operations.

He added that the troops also recovered arms, some quantities of assorted ammunition, as well as motorcycles and bicycles.

Explaining how unpatriotic personnel of the Hybrid Forces were colluding with terrorists to sabotage the ongoing operation against terrorists and other criminal syndicates in the North-east operational theatre, Kangye said: “In a well-coordinated operation conducted between 26 and 29 April 2025 in Bama, Kukawa and Madagali LGAs of Borno and Adamawa states, troops intercepted four terrorists’ logistics suppliers. Sadly, two of them were confirmed to be members of Hybrid Forces.”

To this end, the military authorities directed field commanders to sensitise Hybrid Forces personnel to desist from colluding with or encouraging terrorist acts capable of sabotaging their own operations.

He revealed that gallant troops, while on operations during the week, discovered Improvised Explosive Devices in Abadam, Damboa, Kukawa, Ngala and Gujba LGAs of Borno and Yobe States, stressing that the Improvised Explosive Devices were successfully detonated in situ by their own IED experts.

Kangye said that troops of Operation Delta Safe sustained operational tempo against crude oil thieves and other criminals in the Niger Delta during the week under review.

The troops, he noted, recovered 86,490 litres of stolen crude oil, 72,821 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 2,650 litres of PMS.

“Additionally, they discovered and destroyed 72 crude oil cooking ovens, 41 dugout pits, 13 boats, two speedboats, 29 storage tanks, 47 drums, and 22 illegal refining sites. Other items recovered include pumping machines, drilling machines, tricycles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and seven vehicles.”

He also revealed that 18 oil thieves and other criminals were arrested, while assorted arms and ammunition were also recovered.

He said, “Between 25 and 30 April 2025, troops, while conducting offensive operations, made contact with criminals in Ahoada South and Ahoada West LGAs of Rivers State, as well as Warri South and Ekot Ekpene LGAs of Delta and Akwa Ibom states. During the operations, troops arrested eight criminals and recovered a truck containing natural gas.

“Similarly, on 25 and 26 April 2025, troops, acting on credible intelligence, arrested six suspected vandals/kidnappers in Obio/Akpor and Yenagoa LGAs of Rivers and Bayelsa states, as well as Ohaji/Egbema LGA of Imo State. The criminals were handed over to the appropriate authority for further action.”