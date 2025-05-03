  • Saturday, 3rd May, 2025

House Committee Summons Benue, Zamfara Governors, Assembly Leaders

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja 

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has summoned the Governors of Zamfara and Benue states along with the leadership of their Houses of Assembly to appear before them on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

The summon signed by the Chairman of the committee, Mike Etab, was sequel to a petition written by a civil rights organisation, Guardians of Democracy and Rule of Law urging the House to take over the functions of the two Houses of Assembly.

The Head of Media, Chooks Oko, in a statement issued yesterday said the summon would also afford them the opportunity to explain why their functions should not be taken over by the House of Representatives.

 Etaba noted that the invited parties are already aware of the facts of the case.

He said, “Ours is to ensure that the rule of law is upheld at all times. The parties have a wonderful opportunity to state their cases clearly so that Nigerians can know what is going on. Anarchy would never be given any space in our polity.”

