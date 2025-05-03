Group Lauds NJC for Sanctioning Erring Judges, Calls for Sustained Momentum 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Citizens’ Gavel, a civic-tech organisation promoting access to justice, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria, has commended the National Judicial Council (NJC) for implementing disciplinary measures against erring judges over acts of judicial misconduct.

Announced on April 30, 2025, at its 108th meeting, the organisation said the decision reflects the NJC’s commitment to upholding judicial integrity and rebuilding public trust, especially in light of widespread concerns about bias and controversial rulings.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Nelson Olanikpekun, the organisation stated that these steps align with best practices and echo recommendations submitted to the CJN in September 2024.

He said while the action is a step in the right direction, there’s the need to sustain the momentum in alignment with public concerns, noting that one-year suspension falls short of the gravity of the offense especially in cases where judicial officers have exhibited sustained impunity and disregard for due process.

He said moving forward, there is a need to collaborate closely with civil societies, the Nigerian Bar Association, and other stakeholders to design and implement systemic reforms that address root causes of judicial compromise.

“Justice Kekere-Ekun’s push for zero tolerance of judicial misconduct – highlighted at the 2024 Judges’ Performance Conference – has propelled reforms, including digital case management, officer training, and more transparent disciplinary processes.

“Citizens’ Gavel therefore calls on the NJC to not only sustain but intensify its accountability efforts by revising disciplinary guidelines to ensure that egregious misconduct attracts proportionate sanctions, including dismissal and disqualification from future judicial appointments.

“Overhauling the appointment and promotion processes to prevent compromised officers from ascending to higher judicial offices and strengthening whistleblower protections and creating more accessible, transparent channels for reporting judicial misconduct.”

The organisation also urged the council to seize the moment to deliver transformative change, while reiterating that the integrity and independence of Nigeria’s judiciary depend on a firm commitment not just to discipline but to deep, structural reform.