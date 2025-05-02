Swiss Metro Group CEO, Ibeh Ezekiel, Buries Father- in-Law in Style

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

It was a grand display of love and respect, as Dr. Ezekiel Ibeh (Eze Ugwumba Ihiala), Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Swiss Metro Group brought Igbo billionaires together for the funeral ceremony of his Father in-law , Late Mr John Chinaezenjo Ojiawu.

The funeral ceremony, which took place in Okwuege Akabor in Oguta LGA, Imo State, attested to the strong family bonds that Dr. Ibeh shares with his wife’s family.

The reception featured a range of traditional Igbo delicacies, music, and dance, as guests paid their last respects to the deceased.

The event was well attended by prominent Igbo Business leaders including the President of De Imperial Philanthropic Family, High Chief Dr Darlington Nwabunike, High Chief Ken Ifekudu (OFR), Chief Ugonna Orabuchi (Panteka), Chief Dr Chika Emenike (Ojichukwu Nnewi,Tummy-Tummy), High Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo (Onwa Umuchu).

Also, High Chief Abraham Otti (Mighty-Mighty), Chief Engr. John Ezeobi of Zobis Engineering, Chief Dr Charles Mbah of CDV Estate Lagos, Eze Ugwumba Ojoto (President, F-15 Club), Owobuisije na Okija,Odinanwa na Oko, Chief Ishmael Udenka, Egbe Igwe Nsukka among others.

In his tribute, Dr Ezekiel Ibeh described his father in-law as a great man who led a very simple life and made impact in his community.

High point of the occasion was the grand entry of members of the De Imperial Philanthropic Family and F-15 Club who accompanied Dr Ibeh to pay condolence to the children and kins of the deceased.

Friends and well-wishers doled out huge sums of money, including foreign currencies to appreciate Dr Ezekiel Ibeh and Wife.

Dr Ezekiel Ifeyi Ibeh is the MD/CEO of Swiss Metro Group ,a company with vast interest in Roofing, building materials, spare parts and real estate.

They’re also the owners of Dutchland Bonded Terminal.