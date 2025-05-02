  • Friday, 2nd May, 2025

PAL Pensions Leads Industry with Highest Returns in Q1 2025

Business | 1 hour ago

Funmi Ogundare 

Pensions Alliance Limited (PAL Pensions) has emerged as Nigeria’s top-performing Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) for the first quarter of 2025, delivering the highest returns across the Retirement Savings Account (RSA) multi-fund structure.

A data published by the organisation,  posted an average Return on Investment (ROI) of 5.25 per cent between January and March, surpassing the industry average of 4.18 per cent. 

According to the  organisation , this  performance cements the firm’s position as a leader in the pension industry and highlights its consistent ability to generate value for its clients.

Fund-specific performance for Q1 2025 showed PAL Pensions leading or ranking among the top PFAs in all fund categories: fund I: 7.21 per cent ROI, fund II: 5.4 per cent ROI, find III; 4.62 per cent ROI and fund IV with 3.77 per cent ROI.

These figures, it noted, underscore PAL’s strategic investment approach and its capacity to thrive in a fluctuating economic climate.

The organisation attributes its strong showing to a combination of research-driven decision-making, robust risk management, and a commitment to optimising returns for contributors. 

“PAL Pensions has also been at the forefront of digital innovation and customer engagement, offering real-time performance updates, personalised advisory support, and educational resources to help clients make informed retirement decisions.

“With over ₦960 billion in Assets under management and more than 700,000 clients nationwide, PAL Pensions is not just a fund manager but a trusted financial partner,” the company noted. “Our goal is to deliver sustainable returns and redefine what retirement planning looks like in Nigeria.”

As the industry continues to evolve, PAL Pensions says it will maintain its focus on capital preservation, competitive growth, and financial inclusion,  ensuring contributors are well-positioned for a secure and prosperous retirement.

