Ogun Upgrades Facilities, Ready to Host National Sports Festival 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

With the 22nd National Sports Festival barely two weeks to kick off, Ogun State government has restated its readiness to host the best ever Games.

The state’s Commissioner for Sports Development, Hon. Wasiu Isiaka, gave this assurance yesterday shortly after conducting some senior sports journalists round the upgraded MKO Abiola International Stadium, hub of the upcoming festival and the Alake Sports Centre, where some indoor games as well as handball will take place.

Hon. Isiaka gave the credit for the massive upgrading of the sports facilities to the state’s Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who is desirous to see Ogun sets new standards in the hosting of the National Sports Festival in the country.

“At the moment, we are close to 90 per cent ready with our facilities to host the National Sports Festival for the second time. From what you have seen of our facilities, you can testify to the fact that Ogun State will set another benchmark, perhaps, the best in the history of the festival.”

The commissioner who disclosed that both the opening and closing ceremonies will hold inside the MKO Abiola Stadium, was excited with the quality of work done on the facilities.

“The swimming pool is the only facility not ready for now and as you can see the contractor and his men are working round the clock to ensure that they deliver before the festival kicks off,” stressed Hon. Isiaka.

Despite expecting between 10,000 and 12,000 athletes for the festival, the commissioner hinted that all of them will be housed inside the Babcock University facilities with maximum security provided.

“We are waiting for the Main Organising Committee (MOC) to give us the definite number of athletes to expect here Immediately registration for all the events ends.”

During the tour, most of the facilities at the Alake Sports Centre were wearing new looks with fresh paints. The facilities for the indoor games as well as the handball and volleyball courts were also wearing new looks with covered stands added.

The MKO Stadium facilities have similarly undergone tremendous upgrade as the facade of the stadium wears a new cladding look, while a brand new track recently laid looks inviting and refreshing. The football pitch has been given a new touch with the laying of a hybrid astroturf.

Also, the enclosed VVIP pavilion at the stadium has been expanded to accommodate nearly 150 guests, up from the previous capacity of fewer than 50 guests amongst other facilities ready for the festival.