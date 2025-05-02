Ogun to Boost IGR With ARISE IPR $400m Initial Investment 

Oluchi Chibuzor

As Nigeria pushes for economic diversification, modern manufacturing and increased value-added production, the Ogun State Government and ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) operators of the Industrial Platform Remo Free Zone (IPRFZ) has said when completed will boost the internal generated revenue (IGR) of the state.

The project with its first phase worth $400million is a collaboration between Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms and Ogun.

The 45 years tenor project according to both parties represents a powerful leap forward in the transformation of raw materials into world-class processed products while enabling job creation, sustainable development, and global competitiveness.

Speaking at an interactive session with Journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, recently, Director-General Public-Private Partnerships Agency, Ogun State, Mr. Dapo Oduwole, said the detailed PPP strategy aimed at improving ease of business.

Oduwole explained that the 45-year PPP arrangement between the state government and IPRFZ is to ensure long-term industrial growth and easy recouping of investment for investors.

According to him, “The PPP law, established in 2019, aims to foster a more conducive climate for both local and foreign investment in Ogun. Ogun leads in fostering partnerships among government, public entities, and private investors like IPRFZ and so establishing the PPP office reassures investors that their investments are safe and supported in Ogun.”

However, the Chief Business Officer of IPRFZ, Prasad Sane, said the ARISE IIP Group aims to generate over one million jobs across its various projects in Africa, including Nigeria.

He said the IPRFZ is a world-class, sustainable industrial ecosystem in Sagamu, created to boost exports, enhance trade, and serve as a manufacturing and innovation hub.

“The project is designed to be a unique hub to accelerate Nigeria’s industrialisation drive to attract both local and foreign direct investments and generate jobs and develop skilled manpower,” he said.

Sane noted that Nigeria’s large population provides an advantage for driving industrialisation and expanding manufacturing capacity, adding that the country’s population remains a force to change Africa.

He revealed the first phase of construction will conclude in 2026, with six customers already securing plots to begin operations by June