OECD: Development Assistance to Africa Stood at $42bn in 2024

Preliminary estimates from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation Development (OECD) has shown that net bilateral official development assistance (ODA) flows from Development Assistance Committee (DAC) members to Africa stood at $42 billion (N67.2 trillion) in 2024, representing a fall of 1 per cent in real terms compared to 2023.

According to OECD data, within this total, net ODA to sub-Saharan Africa was $36 billion, a decrease of two per cent in real terms, while net bilateral aid flows from DAC members to the group of least developed countries (LDCs) were $35 billion, a fall of 3 per cent in real terms compared to 2023.

OECD in the report said international aid from official donors fell in 2024 by 7.1 per cent in real terms compared to 2023, “signifying the first drop after five years of consecutive growth, according to preliminary data collected by the OECD.”

OECD said the fall in official development assistance was due to a reduction in contributions to international organisations, as well as a decrease in aid for Ukraine, lower levels of humanitarian aid and reduced spending on hosting refugees in donor countries.

The statement revealed that ODA by member countries of the OECD’s Development Assistance Committee (DAC) amounted to $212.1 billion in 2024, representing 0.33 percent of DAC members’ combined GNI.

Commenting, the OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said pressures on development finance and developing countries’ growth are increasing.

According to Cormann, “Optimising the effectiveness of available official development assistance will help developing countries manage these fiscal pressures, make essential investments in growth, and protect the most vulnerable.”

“Net ODA to Ukraine fell by 16.7 percent in real terms compared to 2023 and amounted to $15.5 billion, representing 7.4 percent of total net ODA. Humanitarian aid dropped by an estimated 9.6 percent in 2024, amounting to $24.2 billion.

“ODA used to cover refugee costs within donor countries fell by 17.3 percent in 2024 compared to 2023 and amounted to $27.8 billion, representing 13.1 percent of DAC member countries’ total ODA, down from 14.6 percent in 2023. For five countries, in-donor refugee costs still represented more than a quarter of their ODA in 2024.

“The United States continued to be the largest DAC member country provider of ODA ($63.3 billion), accounting for 30 percent of total DAC ODA in 2024, followed by Germany ($32.4 billion), the United Kingdom ($18.0 billion), Japan ($16.8 billion), and France ($15.4 billion),” the report said.

Commenting also, DAC Chair Carsten Staur said it is regrettable that ODA decreased in 2024 after five years of continuous growth.

Staur noted that it’s even more concerning that some of the major donors have signalled further, and quite significant, decreases over the coming years.

“In this situation, it is paramount that ODA is invested where it is most needed, especially in the poorest and most fragile countries. Going forward, poverty eradication, the just green transition and governance should remain at the core, and we must also make ODA work harder in mobilising other sources of finance. Doubling down on aid effectiveness, together with partner countries, will be the key to achieve this,” Staur said.

ODA rose in 10 DAC member countries and fell in 22countries as only four countries exceeded the United Nations’ target of 0.7 per cent ODA to GNI.

Only Denmark, 0.71 per cent; Luxembourg, 1.00 per cent; Norway, 1.02 per cent; and Sweden, 0.79 percent exceeded the United Nations’ target as Net debt relief grants remained low at $241 million.

Net bilateral ODA for programmes and projects and technical assistance, excluding in-donor refugees and humanitarian aid, fell slightly by 1.2 per cent in real terms, due in part to the reduction in ODA for Ukraine.