NSC to Pay Super Eagles Coach Wages Upfront Till October

Duro Ikhazuagbe

In a clear departure from how national team coaches are owed several months of wages and allowances, the National Sports Commission (NSC) has pledged to take the burden off the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), to enable Franco-Mali-born Super Eagles gaffer, Eric Chelle, concentrate on the job of leading the senior national team to the World Cup.

Speaking yesterday on Segun Odegbami’s Eagle 7 FM Sports Radio FM, Chairman of the NSC, Mal Shehu Dikko, revealed that a “Presidential Support Group” is to pay the coach henceforth.

“It’s not the commission (NSC), paying directly but the support group is providing relief so that the NFF can focus on other critical needs,” Dikko said in the broadcast on Eagle 7 FM Sports Radio.

Dikko confirmed that Chelle’s wages up till October when Super Eagles would have concluded their 2026 World Cup qualifiers, is been processed for payment upfront.

“We are processing his payment upfront. The idea is to settle him completely, so he can concentrate on getting the team to the World Cup,” he said

“We’re not part of the contract. But we’re committed to ensuring the coach has all the support he needs. After all, this is about Nigeria. If we can help, we will. And we are doing just that.”

Eric Chelle was appointed Super Eagles coach in January 2025.

Dikko also cited the immediate payment of bonuses to the Super Eagles after their last two 2026 World Cup qualifiers in March against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

“The bonuses were paid immediately. While the players were still at dinner, before they had even showered, the money was already on the table. That level of organisation shows respect and commitment,” the NSC chairman concluded.

Super Eagles are sitting precariously fourth place in 2026 World Cup Group C, with seven points — six adrift of table-toppers South Africa on 13 points and one behind Rwanda and Benin Republic on eight points each.

Although the Bafana Bafana stand to be deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player against Lesotho, any slip up from the Bafana Bafana will gift Nigeria and Rwanda the chance to catch up at the top.

Nigeria’s remaining matches include; September 1 date with Rwanda in Uyo; away trip to play South Africa on September 8; Super Eagles away trip to play Lesotho on October 6 and the final home game in Nigeria versus Benin Republic on October 13, 2025.