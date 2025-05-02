  • Friday, 2nd May, 2025

NIJ Advocates Inclusiveness of Private Institutions in the Students’ Loan Scheme

Nigeria | 34 minutes ago

Ayodeji Ake

The Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) has advocated the inclusiveness of the private institutions on the Students’ Loan Scheme to enable students wrestling with tuition fees to benefit from the initiative.

During a recent press briefing to unveil the forthcoming seventh convocation lecture and ceremonies, the Provost, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, lamented that funding is a major challenge, and maintained that the inclusiveness will encourage the youths and reduce the burden of funding.

Speaking on the convocation events, he affirmed that the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service  (NCS), Bashir Adeniyi, will deliver the seveth convocation lecture of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) on May 5, 2025, in Lagos.

Adeniyi, who was a former vice president and council member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), will deliver the convocation lecture themed: ‘AI and Public Governance’.

The convocation lecture will precede the convocation ceremonies on May 6, 2025, where 707 graduands will convoke at the seventh academic ceremonies to be led by the Chairman Governing Council of NIJ, Arepo Olusefin Osoba.

