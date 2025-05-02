N-YLC Congratulates Remo Stars on Historic Victory

The management of Nigeria Youth League Cup (N-YLC), has congratulated the Remo Stars of Ikenne for emerging the winners of the 2024/25 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title.

The congratulatory message was contained in a letter addressed to the Ikenne based side, which was signed by N-YLC chairman, Robinson Adakosa, on behalf the Nigeria Youth League Cup.

The N-YLC supremo described the victory as well deserved, noting that it lays credence to the fact that youthfulness, dedication, commitment, hard work, perseverance, patience and the zeal to achieve are vital to success.

Adakosa opines that it takes only the brave and resilience to earn the crown and this, Remo Stars have demonstrated throughout the season with top notch performances in order for them to earn the ultimate prize.

“On behalf of the entire N-YLC U 19 family, I sincerely congratulate the financier, the management, technical crew, players, staff and supporters of the Sky Blue Stars on this historic achievement and I pray you will shine brighter on the continent as you compete again in the glamorous CAF Champions League,” he said.

He also used the occasion to felicitate with Remo Stars’ President, Honourable Kunle Soname on the occasion of his 59th birthday celebration, which coincides with the historic feat of the club.

“As you celebrate this double feat, it is my prayer that through the infinite mercy of God, you will witness more years, crowned with more successes in all your endeavours “, he said.