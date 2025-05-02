Miva Open University Tackles Nigeria’s Admission Crisis with AI-Powered Blended Learning

Funmi Ogundare

Faced with the staggering reality that nearly 900,000 qualified Nigerian students are denied university admission annually, Miva Open University is spearheading a transformative solution; a tech-driven, AI-powered blended learning model designed to absorb and educate at scale.

The institution’s innovative approach combines online learning with physical infrastructure, ensuring high-quality, personalised education for students across the country.

At the launch of its flagship study centre, recently in Lagos, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Tayo Arulogun, told journalists that its vision is to transform perceptions around open and distance education while targeting a milestone of one million enrolled students within the next decade.

Licensed in May 2023, MIVA Open University was established as part of the Oakland University initiative. Since its inception, the university has embraced a blended learning model, an approach combining digital instruction with physical, face-to-face experiences.

According to Arulogun, this model addresses a common misconception that open universities provide little or no hands-on, practical learning.

“Blended learning allows students to use technology while still engaging physically,” he said. “This helps change the narrative that open university students don’t get real-world experience. We’re creating environments where they can interact, collaborate, and learn together, just like traditional university settings.”

Beyond infrastructure, he noted that the university is embracing the future of education through Artificial Intelligence. “Just like computer literacy became essential 20 years ago, AI literacy is now the next frontier,” the VC stated.

MIVA already permits students and faculty to responsibly use AI tools in their learning and teaching processes, with a focus on skill development rather than rote learning.

With an ambitious enrollment target of 100,000 students by 2027, and a long-term goal of reaching one million learners, MIVA is investing in technology and scalable systems to support its growth.

“Our mission is to provide access to quality education for as many Nigerians as possible,” said Arulogun. “Only through education can we truly drive national development.”

The Chancellor, Sim Shagaya, explained that the blended model merges the flexibility of digital education with the critical support of real-world facilities.

“With fewer than 600,000 university slots available for 1.5 million qualified applicants, this crisis demands scalable, smart solutions,” he said.

Since receiving its NUC licence in May 2023, he said the institution has grown rapidly.

“Enrolment surged from just 500 students in its first cohort to over 5,000 by the end of 2024, with expectations of reaching 17,000 in 2025 and over 100,000 by 2027. The long-term goal: educating one million students within a decade,” Shagaya stated.