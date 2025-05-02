  • Friday, 2nd May, 2025

Fight Against Polio: Immunisation can Save Your Children, Anambra LG Boss Tells Mothers

Health & Wellbeing | 10 minutes ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Chairman of Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr Shedrack Azubuike, has appealed to mothers to bring their children for immunisation against polio virus.

Azubuike told mothers in the area that a simple and harmless  immunization can save their children from deformity and the menace of polio.

The council boss made the call at the flag-off of the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs) in Orumba South LGA, yesterday.

He appealed to residents to actively participate in the upcoming Polio vaccination campaign scheduled to start from May 3.

He said: “According to health experts, immunisation is a vital step in boosting the health and immunity of our children in the community.

“I appeal to parents, especially mothers to allow their children to be vaccinated during this period and protect them from Polio virus.

“We need to come together as a community and embrace this opportunity.

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration is doing everything possible to protect our children, and it is our responsibility as parents and caregivers to support this cause,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs. Chisom Uchem, executive secretary, Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency, said the vaccination is for children between zero to 59 months.

Uchem said the vaccine is free, safe and effective and would immune children against poliomyelitis, a deadly childhood disease that could cripple a child or even kill the victim.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.