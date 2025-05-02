Fight Against Polio: Immunisation can Save Your Children, Anambra LG Boss Tells Mothers

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Chairman of Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Mr Shedrack Azubuike, has appealed to mothers to bring their children for immunisation against polio virus.

Azubuike told mothers in the area that a simple and harmless immunization can save their children from deformity and the menace of polio.

The council boss made the call at the flag-off of the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs) in Orumba South LGA, yesterday.

He appealed to residents to actively participate in the upcoming Polio vaccination campaign scheduled to start from May 3.

He said: “According to health experts, immunisation is a vital step in boosting the health and immunity of our children in the community.

“I appeal to parents, especially mothers to allow their children to be vaccinated during this period and protect them from Polio virus.

“We need to come together as a community and embrace this opportunity.

“Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration is doing everything possible to protect our children, and it is our responsibility as parents and caregivers to support this cause,” he said.

Also speaking, Mrs. Chisom Uchem, executive secretary, Anambra State Primary Health Care Development Agency, said the vaccination is for children between zero to 59 months.

Uchem said the vaccine is free, safe and effective and would immune children against poliomyelitis, a deadly childhood disease that could cripple a child or even kill the victim.