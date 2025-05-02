Eradiri Condemns Resurgence of Cult Related Killings, Violence in Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

Former President of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) and former Bayelsa State Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Udengs Eradiri, has condemned resurgence in cult-related killings in the state, describing the development as unacceptable.

Eradiri noted that cultists were hacking down promising youths and leaders in the state with impunity and without adequate response from security agencies.

The resurgent of cult related killings and violence had left over 16 people killed in the last one month in the state capital, Yenagoa, leaving many residents to live in fears while many businesses are closing shops for fear of attacks.

Eradiri lamented that the government seemed helpless as the hoodlums overran the state, especially Yenagoa, the state capital, hunting down their perceived enemies, including some appointees of the governor.

Eradiri called on security agencies to rise up to their responsibilities and quell the bloodletting, which he said was giving the state a bad image.

The former Commissioner for Youths and later Environment in Bayelsa State said security agencies, especially the police and Department of State Service (DSS), should identify the killers and bring them to justice.

Eradiri also called on Governor Diri to rise up to the challenge and embrace genuine youth empowerment beyond his usual appointments as assistants.

He said: “I am saddened by the resurgence of cult-related killings in.my dear Bayelsa State, especially Yenagoa, the state capital. Cultists are running amok hacking down their perceived enemies while security agencies and the government stand in akimbo helpless.

“It is high time we stopped this unnecessary wastage of human lives. Security agencies must rise up to their responsibilities of protecting lives, and the government must embrace genuine youth empowerment and development beyond handing down meaningless appointments to youths.

“Government should keep the youths busy with quick-win direct labour projects every month. There must be genuine agro support scheme and contract supplies to support the road construction companies doing work in the state.

“This approach is not a rocket science. The government can create labour projects every month and keep the youths busy with them. It will create jobs for the youths and divert their attentions from evil intentions. This killings must stop because it is giving our state a bad image. Enough is enough!”