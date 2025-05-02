Business Leaders, Policymakers Set to Convene in Kano for Economic Conference

Funmi Ogundare

As Nigeria continues to grapple with inflation, unemployment, and infrastructure challenges, the Hindsight Development organisation is set to converge an economic summit titled ‘ For the Love of the Country’, scheduled to hold on June 5, in Kano.

The fifth edition of the program is expected to draw top business executives, policymakers, traditional rulers, and industry stakeholders from across Nigeria to discuss the nation’s economic future under the theme: ‘Reimagining Nigeria’s Economy for a Prosperous Future: Where we were, Where we are and Where We should Be in the Next Decade’.

According to the convener, this year’s choice of Kano is both symbolic and strategic, recognising the city’s historic role as a hub for trade, agriculture, manufacturing, and enterprise.

“Kano represents resilience, enterprise, and economic potential,” Atinuke Odjenima stated. “Bringing the conference here allows us to tap into those strengths and use them as a catalyst for broader national transformation.”

She emphasised that this year’s gathering aims to move beyond dialogue, driving policy shifts and concrete initiatives that can have a lasting impact across the country. In particular, the conference will spotlight the roles of youth and women in economic development.

“Nigeria’s future depends on how well we empower our youth and women to take leadership roles in business, governance, and industry,” Odjenima said. “By coming to Kano, we hope to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and policymakers.”

The conference will feature keynote addresses and panel discussions with high-profile speakers, including the Governor of Kano State, the Emir of Kano, economist and former CBN Deputy Governor Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, and business leader, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika. Topics on the agenda include; industrialisation, agriculture, entrepreneurship, technology, security, and economic inclusion.

The conference, she added, aims to serve as a platform for proposing actionable solutions. Odjenima expressed hope that the event will spark new policy ideas, foster investment, and build collaborations that promote long-term growth and competitiveness