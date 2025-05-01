  • Thursday, 1st May, 2025

Senator Partners New Horizons to Empower Youths in Ogun State

Senator Solomon Olamilekan, also known as Senator Yayi, representing Ogun West Senatorial District, has once again demonstrated his commitment to youth development and capacity building through a strategic partnership with New Horizons Nigeria.

The initiative, which aimed to train 1,000 youths across Ogun State, was designed to equip young people with the Information Technology (IT) skills that will help them thrive in today’s digital economy.

The training is focused on high-demand tech skills, targeted at young people from Ogun West Senatorial District.

The training institute reaffirmed its readiness to deliver top-tier training that will meet global standards. Beyond the training, Senator Yayi further empowered the youths by providing them with relevant tools to continue their development and to remain competitive in the evolving tech world.

Speaking about the initiative, CEO of New Horizons, Mr. Tim Akano said: “The initiative stands as a beacon of what public-private partnerships could achieve when driven by genuine intent and strategic planning. Senator Yayi’s continued investment in the future of Ogun youths is not only commendable but visionary. By planting seeds in the digital economy, he is preparing a generation that will not only survive but lead in the global tech ecosystem.”

