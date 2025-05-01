Nigerian Universities Hit 295 After Licensing of 11, as FG Harps on STEM

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





Nigeria’s higher education landscape has expanded as the federal government has approved 11 new private universities, raising the national tally to 295 institutions.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, presented provisional licenses to the new universities in Abuja on Wednesday, urging them to serve as engines of innovation, talent development, and global relevance.

The institutions include City University, Ayetoro (Ogun); University of Fortune, Igbotako (Ondo); Eranova University; and Minaret University, Ikirun (Osun Annex). Others are Abubakar Toyin University, Oke-Agba (Kwara); Lens University, Ilemona (Kwara); Monarch University, Iyesi-Ota (Ogun); and Southern Atlantic University, Uyo (Akwa Ibom). Also listed are Tonnie Iredia University of Communication, Benin City; Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management, Lagos; and Kevin Eze University, Mgbowo (Enugu).

Dr. Alausa stressed that Nigeria’s development hinges on graduates equipped with life skills and technical expertise.

“We have more than enough social science graduates, with due respect,” he said.

“What Nigeria needs now are problem solvers – nurses, engineers, pharmacists – capable of powering industries and building infrastructure.”

He challenged the universities to align with the national STEM and vocational education priorities, form strategic local and global partnerships, and prioritize quality over quantity.

“The future of higher education is collaborative. We must think beyond borders,” Alausa said.

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Said Ahmad, called the development “a milestone in improving access to tertiary education,” while NUC Executive Secretary Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu emphasized the provisional status of the licenses and the importance of adhering to regulations.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, advised institutions to maintain academic integrity and avoid imposing religious ideologies.

He added that with 159 private universities now operating, Nigeria is steadily shifting toward diversified, skills-focused education.