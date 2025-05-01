Nigeria to Host 4th AU MSME Forum in June

•Tinubu okays organising committee

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





President Bola Tinubu has approved the composition of an Oversight Committee to organise Nigeria’s hosting of the 4th African Union Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Forum scheduled to hold between June 23 and 27 in Abuja.

The theme of the 2025 edition of the Forum is “Building Resilient MSMEs through Digital Innovation, Market Access & Affordable Financing for Africa”.

According to a release issued on Wednesday by the Media Assistant to the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, the Committee shall, among other objectives, ensure adequate planning for the successful hosting of the Forum, which will feature paper presentations, panel discussions, sponsored side events, exhibitions/networking and MSME Business pitching events and presentation of prizes to deserving Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The committee chaired by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, has the following as members: Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani; Art, Culture, Tourism & The Creative Economy, Hon. Hannatu Musawa and Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh.

Other committee members include, Executive Director Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mrs. Nonye Ayeni; Executive Secretary Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Mrs. Aisha Rimi; MD Bank of Industry, Dr. Olasupo Olusi; Chairman Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Zacch Adedeji; MD/CEO NEXIM BANK, Mr. Abba Bello; DG SMEDAN, Mr. Charles Odii; President NACCIMA, Dele Kelvin Oye, Esq and Deputy Director (African Union Division), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Anthony N. Alonwu.

Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation and MSMEs, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Temitola Adekunle-Johnson, will serve as the Host Country Coordinator and secretary of the committee.

The AU MSME Forum was initiated as an annual event by the African Union Commission (AUC) to serve as a strategy to empower Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, develop intra-African value chains, and bolster regional trade.

While the hosting rights are rotated among African member countries, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Namibia, respectively, have hosted the first three sessions of the forum since its introduction in 2022.