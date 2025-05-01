Nexal Gaming Launches ‘Campus Clutch’ University eSports Tour

Through its subsidiary, eSports Network for Gaming and You (ENGY) Africa, Nexal Gaming Company has announced ‘Campus Clutch’, an ambitious university eSports tour across Nigeria designed to activate student gaming communities and integrate eSports into university life. The tournament will visit eight universities to ignite competitive gaming and is expected to run from June to November 2025.

In collaboration with each school’s Student Union Governments (SUGs), the tournament will see students compete not only for prizes but also for the pride of representing their faculties. The tournaments, centred around individual competition formats, will feature three popular titles: Call of Duty Mobile (CODM), EAFC, and Chess, providing a balanced showcase of gaming skill, strategy, and mental agility.

Registration and competition will follow faculty lines, culminating in a grand final to determine the top faculty and standout champions at each university. Each university will receive ₦1.2 million in prize funds, with ₦400,000 allocated per game title, aiming for a total prize pool of ₦9.6 million across all events. The project expects over 10,000 student participants nationwide and a projected brand reach exceeding 200,000, further cementing eSports’ growing influence among Nigerian youth.

Powered by the ENGY Africa app, designed by gamers for gamers, ENGY Africa allows users to create tournaments, post achievements, upload their gaming profiles, and connect with fellow gamers, eSports teams, and communities across the continent. The app is now available for download on both the App Store and Play Store.

Additionally, ‘Campus Clutch’ is supported by a coalition of strategic partners, including Newkindred, Ridima, Goondu Interactive Studio, Gameverse Africa, and GAMING WEEK, published in THISDAY.

Collaboration opportunities, strategic partnerships, and tour-related inquiries can be directed to Nexal Gaming and ENGY Africa via their social media platforms.