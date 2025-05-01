NDLEA to Military: We Will Make it Very Difficult for Terrorists, Criminals to Access Hard Drugs

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) yesterday assured the military authorities that it will continue to make the availability and access to hard drugs extremely difficult for terrorists and criminals, as part of its contribution to the fight against terrorism and other emerging threats in the country.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Marwa (Rtd), gave this assurance during the commissioning of Defence Holdings Company Limited Office Complex at Guzape, Asokoro, Abuja.

Applauding the ongoing efforts of the military towards ensuring the security of Nigeria, General Marwa stated the Armed Forces of Nigeria are doing very well in tackling the monumental security challenges confronting the nation, while also wishing them more success in the field.

According to him, “I must reiterate the direct connection between the use of hard drugs and all forms of criminality, insurgency, terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, etc.

“They are all directly associated with the use of hard drugs, and I want to give assurances that the NDLEA will continue to make the availability and access to hard drugs extremely difficult for criminals.

“Let me congratulate the CDS on this wonderful innovation, which was non-existent in our time in the military, where senior officers literally retired into oblivion.”

The Special Guest of Honour and Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, expressed hope that a better future in the development of the Nigerian military is being rekindled.

He said: “We are not just commissioning a new company; we are embarking on a journey that will shape the future of the military’s contribution to our economic development and its non-kinetic efforts.

“The Defence Holdings Company Limited will contribute to the welfare of the personnel of the armed forces in various ways. The company is more than just a collection of businesses; it is a platform for innovation, a catalyst for growth, and a beacon of hope for a brighter future.”

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, assured that his ministry will continue to collaborate with the Nigerian armed forces in their onerous task of ensuring that the Nigerian state is safe for everyone to live in.

He revealed that, in the past two years, President Bola Tinubu’s administration has invested heavily in platforms and other military hardware for the Nigerian military to continue to undertake its assignments.

“Though there are still elements of criminals around the country, the government is doing its best to ensure that Nigeria is safe for all. I appeal to the media to be patriotic and support the efforts of the armed forces,” he said.

Freedom of expression, he said, also carries enormous responsibility, adding that no one can publish falsehood under the guise of press freedom.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, appreciated the military for always putting in their best in defending the nation.

He reminded the military that their primary responsibility to the nation is to protect Nigeria’s territorial integrity. However, he applauded the military for contributing in other ways to national development and economic growth. He also admonished the military to run the companies professionally.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, stated the commissioning of the office complex is another major achievement in the actualisation of his leadership concept for the armed forces, which is to nurture a professional armed forces of Nigeria that is people-centric, collaborative, and capable of meeting its constitutional responsibilities in a joint and collaborative environment.

He stated the ceremony represents the culmination of years of hard work, dedication, and vision.

Musa said: “It is pertinent to mention that the Defence Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries are limited liability companies established based on the need to coordinate the business activities of the armed forces of Nigeria towards improving innovation, self-reliance, and economic diversification in the defence sector.

“Considering the existence of similar establishments across the services, DHQ will serve as a platform for unified strategic direction in terms of harnessing local resources, providing guidance for indigenous defence production, as well as identifying key sectors for public-private partnership.

“Additionally, the company, through its subsidiaries, will contribute immensely to national security and development by leveraging available human and material resources to facilitate our technological advancement.”

The company, he said, will also improve indigenous defence production while engaging in other viable commercial ventures beneficial to our economic growth as a nation.

“Most importantly, this initiative is aimed at improving the welfare and lives of military personnel and their families. It will therefore build on the existing synergy between the services and collaboration with the services towards the company’s objectives.

“Three of our subsidiaries, Defence Farm Limited, Defence Property Limited, and Defence Engineering Services, only have their administrative offices at this location, while their operational equipment, yards, and workshops are located outside this place,” he concluded.