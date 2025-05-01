Nasarawa Backs FG’s Measles-Rubella Vaccination Programme

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

The Nasarawa State Government has pledged full support for the Federal Government’s proposed immunisation campaign aimed at eliminating measles and rubella, scheduled for launch in October this year.

Governor Abdullahi Sule made the commitment in Lafia on Tuesday during a one-day stakeholders’ engagement for the introduction of the measles-rubella vaccine into the routine immunisation schedule. The programme was organised by the Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency in collaboration with the office of the First Lady and the Centre for Wellbeing and Integrated Nutrition Solutions (C-WINS).

Represented by his deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, Governor Sule reiterated that his administration places top priority on the health and wellbeing of residents across the 13 local government areas of the state, particularly children.

He explained that the vaccination would not only safeguard children but also help strengthen the state’s economy and healthcare system. He therefore urged local government chairmen and their wives, caregivers, traditional and religious leaders, women’s groups, and community influencers to give their full support to ensure that the vaccine is fully incorporated into the routine immunisation schedule from October.

“No amount of money is too much to meet the health needs of our people,” the governor said, assuring that his administration is committed to making the vaccine available and accessible in all health facilities across the state.

“I strongly endorse the measles-rubella vaccine to be introduced by the Federal Government, the state government and development partners in October 2025. Measles and rubella are highly contagious and can cause deafness, blindness, heart defects, brain damage and even death in children. Thankfully, the measles-rubella vaccine provides safe and effective protection. I therefore urge all parents, guardians, caregivers, traditional and religious leaders, health workers and community influencers to ensure that children aged 9 to 15 months receive this lifesaving vaccine,” he stated.

The Executive Secretary of the Nasarawa State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Usman Iskilu, commended Governor Sule for demonstrating his love and commitment to the health of children in the state by endorsing the vaccination programme.

He said the two-in-one measles-rubella vaccine is designed to provide effective protection against the highly contagious diseases, which can result in severe complications such as deafness, blindness, heart defects, and brain damage.

“The overall goal is to mobilise strong support and sustain commitment from government officials and community leaders for the effective integration of the measles-rubella vaccine into the routine immunisation schedule,” Dr Iskilu added.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Gaza Gwamna, thanked stakeholders for attending the engagement despite their busy schedules. He expressed confidence that Nasarawa would top the chart in the national measles-rubella vaccination exercise, just as it did during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

“Just yesterday, I was told about an outbreak of measles in Rukubi community of Doma LGA. I did not know that we could still have measles outbreaks despite our efforts in improving immunisation. So, I am happy that the measles-rubella vaccine will now be part of our routine immunisation, and it is coming at the right time,” he said.