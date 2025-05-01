Like Tinubu, Mahama Eulogises Adenuga at 72

Ghanaian President, John Dramani Mahama, has joined his Nigerian counterpart, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in celebrating the Chairman of Globacom, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr., on his 72nd birthday.

The two leaders commended Dr. Adenuga for his outstanding contributions to both countries, their people and economies.

While Mahama described the celebrant’s life “as a shining example of vision, resilience, and extraordinary accomplishment,” his Nigerian colleague posited that Dr. Adenuga’s life and extraordinary accomplishments were a testament to the power of vision and doggedness.

In a congratulatory message to Dr. Adenuga, President Mahama noted that through his unmatched entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to excellence, the business Guru had “not only built enduring businesses but also contributed significantly to the socio-economic advancement of our continent.”

He added that Dr. Adenuga’s leadership and philanthropic endeavour remained a beacon of inspiration for generations across Africa.

In the same vein, President Tinubu stated that Adenuga’s humility and diligence had enabled him to succeed in banking, telecommunications, oil, and gas.

“Through determination and hard work, he built businesses that have created thousands of jobs for our people,” he noted.

According to President Tinubu, Nigerians will always appreciate Globacom’s ingenuity in disrupting the billing template in the telecommunications sector.

His words: “By pioneering per-second billing, Glo expanded telephony and digital access to millions of Nigerians.

“In addition, Conoil has proven that an indigenous firm can compete with international oil companies, fostering energy independence and security for our country.”

While adding that Nigeria was grateful for Adenuga’s immense contributions to the country’s progress and prosperity, the President commended him for extending his investments to other African countries and Europe, “a bold effort which earned you well-deserved honours as Commander of the Legion of Honour (France) and Ghana’s Companion of the Star of Ghana”, he concluded.