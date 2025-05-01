LASUBEB Chair Evaluates Schools’ Readiness to Ensure Quality Education Delivery 

Funmi Ogundare

In an effort aimed at ensuring a smooth and effective start to the new academic term, the Chairman of the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Dr. Hakeem Babatunde Shittu, recently visited some primary schools within Ikeja Local Government Area in the state.

The schools visited include Military Cantonment Primary School, Military Primary School, Army Children School, Army Barracks, Army Model School, Nine Brigade Primary School and Brigade Primary School within Ikeja Cantonment.

The visit was aimed at assessing the level of preparedness of the schools, monitor pupil turnout, inspect facilities, and reinforce the government’s commitment to quality education delivery.

The chairman, who was accompanied by top officials of the board, interacted directly with pupils, teachers and school administrators.

Speaking during the visit, Shittu emphasised the importance of punctuality, discipline and a conducive learning environment.

He commended schools that showed impressive readiness and urged those with identified gaps to work swiftly to address them.

“We must continue to uphold the highest standards in our public primary schools,” he said.

“Today’s visit is not only to inspect but to encourage both our teachers and pupils to embrace the new term with renewed energy and commitment.”

The chairman reiterated the state government’s dedication to supporting teachers through continuous training and providing improved infrastructure and learning materials.

He also assured parents and guardians that the board would continue to prioritise the safety, welfare and academic excellence of all pupils across the state.