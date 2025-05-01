Kano to Spend N51.5 Billion for Infrastructure, Education, Others

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





The Kano State Executive Council has approved N51,575,700,575.96 as budget to fund various projects and programs aimed at enhancing governance and improving the lives of citizens.

This was contained in a statement released by the State Commissioner for Information & Internal Affairs, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, on Wednesday.

According to Waiya, the budget allocation underscores the state’s commitment to fostering sustainable development across key areas, including infrastructure, education, and public welfare.

He said among the key approvals, the Ministry of Works secured N3,469,629,136.81 for installing wireless solar-powered traffic lights across Kano’s metropolitan areas as part of the Urban Renewal Programme.

His words: “The same ministry was granted N5,492,077,139.05 for rehabilitating and overlaying major roads, including routes from Gidan Mallam Aminu Kano (Mumbayya House) to Tal’udu Junction and Sharada Road.

“Additionally, N390,361,730.83 was approved for elevator installations at Gidan Murtala and Gidan Ado Bayero, while N105,403,453.62 will fund the construction of a road linking Miller Road to Mission Road.

“Education received significant attention, with N1,212,571,013.79 allocated to upgrade the School for Islamic Studies in Dawakin Tofa, Tofa, and Ungogo local government areas.

“The Ministry of Education also secured N327,780,226.89 to clear outstanding liabilities, while N5,386,380,955.00 was approved to sustain foreign scholarship programmes and launch domestic ones.”

In a bid to address water scarcity, the Ministry of Water Resources was allocated N1,698,800,000.00 to cover electricity, diesel, and petrol costs for the Greater Kano Works and Water Board from January to March 2025.

The Council Chairman reaffirmed the administration’s resolve to eliminate water shortages, urging residents to remain patient.

He said environmental initiatives were also prioritised, with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change receiving N11,000,000.00 to settle 11 months of outstanding allowances for 100 forest guards, alongside a 100% increase in their monthly stipends.

According to him, “The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation was granted N185,162,487.50 to clear dues for fibre optic installation and bandwidth subscriptions for 2023–2025.

“Land development efforts included N265,803,510.00 for compensating property owners affected by the expansion of Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology in Wudil, and N81,142,850.00 for those impacted by the Panda–Hamdullahi–Albasu–Sakwayen Dutse road project.

“Public welfare initiatives featured prominently, with N15,667,634,645.10 approved to settle outstanding severance gratuities and allowances for former councillors who served between 2014 and 2024.

“The Office of the Secretary to the State Government received N240,506,500.00 to procure fire service vehicles for the Government House.

“The Council also greenlit religious infrastructure projects, including N115,959,502.88 for renovating the Juma’at Mosque at Amana City and N303,399,484.20 for constructing a new mosque in Rijiyar Gwangwan, Dawakin Kudu.”