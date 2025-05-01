Former Military Gov of South Eastern State, General Paul Omu, Dies at 85

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





Former military governor of the defunct South Eastern State, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States, Major General Paul Ufuoma Omu (retd) is dead.

General Omu died aged 85 years.

Son of the deceased, Mr. Oghenekome Ufuoma Omu, announced the demise of the General yesterday on behalf of the family.

His death marks the end of an era for a man whose life was defined by service, discipline, and significant contributions to Nigeria’s military and political history.

Born on July 1, 1940, in Oteri, Igbide Kingdom, in Isoko South of Delta State, Paul Omu hailed from a humble background.

His determination and intellect paved the way for a distinguished career in the Nigerian Army. Omu joined the military in the early 1960s, a period of critical political upheavals in Nigeria.

He rose through the ranks due to his leadership qualities and commitment to duty.

Omu underwent rigorous military training both in Nigeria and abroad, including at prestigious institutions like the Nigerian Military Training College and the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in the United Kingdom.

His career saw him serve in various capacities, including during the Nigerian Civil War (1967–1970), where he played critical roles in maintaining the unity of the nation.

General Omu’s most notable contribution to Nigerian governance came during his tenure as the military governor of the South-Eastern State from May 1975 to July 1978 under the military regimes of General Murtala Mohammed and General Olusegun Obasanjo.

His administration focused on infrastructure development, education, and fostering unity in a region recovering from the scars of the civil war.

Omu’s pragmatic leadership style earned him respect among the people of the South-Eastern State, and his policies laid the groundwork for socio-economic progress in the region.

After retiring from the military, General Omu remained a prominent figure in Nigerian society.

He served in various capacities, including as a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council during the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida.

Known for his integrity and forthrightness, Omu was a vocal advocate for good governance and national unity.

In his later years, Omu dedicated himself to community development in his native Igbide Kingdom, supporting initiatives in education and youth empowerment.

He was also a mentor to younger generations of military officers and civilians alike, sharing his wealth of experience and wisdom.

Omu was married to Senator Stella Omu the former Chief whip of the 4th Senate of Nigeria.

The couple was known for their philanthropy and commitment to public service.

He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren.