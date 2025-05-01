FBI, Other US Agencies Set to Release Reports on Alleged Drug Case of Tinubu

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Several government agencies in the United States of America are set to release investigation reports related to an alleged drug-related case involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The release date for the reports has been scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, May 2, 2025, when the agencies are expected to comply with the order.

The agencies involved are the U.S. Department of Justice (US Attorneys), Department of State, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The development followed an order by Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

In early April, the court instructed all agencies with the exception of the CIA to jointly submit reports on the status of any outstanding issues in the case and release the related documents on May 2.

The court order stemmed from a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed in June 2023 by an American transparency advocate, Aaron Greenspan.

Greenspan accused the agencies of violating FOIA regulations by failing to release documents related to alleged federal investigations into President Tinubu and an associate, Abiodun Agbele.

Judge Howell ruled that government’s refusal to release the requested information was “neither logical nor plausible,” thereby clearing the way for the documents to become public.