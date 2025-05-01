Citing SoaringTelco Charges, GTBank Raises SMS Alert Fee to N6 Effective Today

Nume Ekeghe





Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) has increased the cost of its SMS transaction alerts from N4 to N6 per message, with the new rate taking effect today, May 1, 2025.

The bank attributes the change to a recent hike in telecom service charges by mobile network providers.

In a customer notice, GTBank said the adjustment was necessary to reflect the rising cost of delivering SMS notifications, a service it described as essential for helping customers monitor and secure their bank accounts.

It stated: “Please be informed that effective Thursday, May 1 2025, the SMS transaction alert fee will increase from #4 to A6 per message. This adjustment is due to a recent increase in telecom rates as communicated by the telecommunication service providers.

Kindly note that transaction alerts are important and help you keep track and stay in control of activities on your account.”

While GTBank reaffirmed the importance of SMS alerts in keeping customers informed about real-time account activities, it also acknowledged that preferences differ.

The bank stated that customers who would rather not receive SMS alerts are encouraged to opt out by updating their alert settings through the bank’s website.

It added: “If you prefer not to receive transaction alerts via SMS, you can update your preferences by completing the transaction alert form on our website and sending it to gtbankmailsupport@gtbank.com.”