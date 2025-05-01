CBN Junior Tennis: Top Seed Gbolahan Olawale Survives Close Shave 

Boys 16s top seed and defending champion, Gbolahan Olawale from Ondo State was one point away from losing in the group stage of the CBN Junior Tennis Championship yesterday but rallied back to save three match points to eventually win the match.

Playing in the decisive group match against Abdulrasheed Yusuf from Kano, Olawale fell behind 7-9 in the final set match tie–break but rallied to tie at 9-9 with Yusuf serving a double fault at 9-8. A calmer Olawale kept his own nerves to see out the match 8-10, 10-5, 11-9.

In the Girls 16s, Gloria Samuel , Goodnews Aina, Mofi Atilola and Adesewa Olaniyan are on course for semifinal places to be decided this Thursday with the last group stage matches.

The tournament is featuring singles matches in three categories – boys and girls 12s, 14s and 16s. The last group matches and the semifinals are scheduled to take pace at the National Stadium while the grand finale will take place at the prestigious Lagos Lawn Tennis Club on Saturday, May 3 beginning at 12 noon.